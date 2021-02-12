Cardinals hire Devin Fitzsimmons as assistant special teams coach

Getty Images

The Cardinals announced a new addition to their coaching staff on Friday.

Devin Fitzsimmons has been hired as the team’s assistant special teams coach. The position opened up when Derius Swinton became the top special teams coach with the Chargers. Fitzsimmons will work with special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers this season.

Fitzsimmons spent the last two seasons at Vanderbilt as their special teams coordinator and tight ends coach. Among the players he worked with was Sarah Fuller, who became the first woman to play for a Power Five school when she kicked in a November game against Missouri.

Fitzsimmons coached for the Lions for five years before going to the SEC school.