Chad Wheeler’s trial date moved to June

Getty Images

The trial date for former Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Chad Wheeler’s domestic violence case has been moved to June, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN.com.

Wheeler has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree domestic violence assault, domestic violence unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest of his girlfriend in an incident that left her with multiple significant injuries, including a concussion and fractured arm.

The trial, initially set for April 6, has been pushed back two months. He has pre-trial hearings scheduled for March and May, per the report.

Wheeler was released on bond and is on home detention with a GPS monitoring device.