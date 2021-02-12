Deshaun Watson: Any team in the NFL will be better with J.J. Watt

Getty Images

Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt has been released, and the other star who wants out of Houston has some thoughts about that.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson wrote on Twitter that he has loved playing with Watt for the last four seasons and thinks the team that acquires him will be lucky.

“I appreciate you for all the work you put in and more importantly the person you are,” Watson wrote. “Any team in the league will be better the day you out on their jersey! 1OVE my brother! MORE Glory.”

Whether Watson remains with the Texans remains to be seen. Watson wants to be traded; the Texans do not want to trade him. Watt got his wish and will get to explore all options as he decides where to continue his career. Watson may not have such an amicable breakup with the Texans.