Falcons hire Chris Olsen as senior director of football administration

The Falcons named Chris Olsen as their senior director of football administration Friday.

Olsen joins the Falcons after 13 seasons with the Texans, where he served as the senior vice president of football administration. Olsen negotiated contracts for the Texans, making him responsible for some of the largest deals in team history.

Former coach and General Manager Bill O’Brien fired Olsen in January 2020.

Olsen previously worked for the NFL Management Council in the NFL office in New York as manager of labor operations. He reviewed and analyzed player contracts to ensure teams complied with the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

“Chris is widely respected across the entire league for his knowledge of the game and the business, and the work he has accomplished to this point in his career,” Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot said in a statement. “On top of that, he is a great human being and teammate, and we are excited for him to join the Falcons organization. We look forward to what we can accomplish and build together.”