Fritz Pollard Alliance takes aim at the Chris Doyle hire in Jacksonville

Fritz Pollard Alliance executive director Rod Graves had no complaints about the search that resulted in the hiring of coach Urban Meyer and G.M. Trent Baalke. Graves definitely has a complaint about Meyer’s decision to hire Chris Doyle as the team’s director of sports performance.

“At a time when the NFL has failed to solve its problem with racial hiring practices, it is simply unacceptable to welcome Chris Doyle into the ranks of NFL coaches,” Graves said in a statement released on Friday afternoon. “Doyle’s departure from the University of Iowa reflected a tenure riddled with poor judgment and mistreatment of Black players. His conduct should be as disqualifying for the NFL as it was for the University of Iowa. Urban Meyer’s statement, ‘I’ve known Chris for close to 20 years,’ reflects the good ol’ boy network that is precisely the reason there is such a disparity in employment opportunities for Black coaches.”

Meyer, who has had players and assistant coaches involved in off-field problems at multiple college football programs, recently defended the decision to hire Doyle, who left Iowa with a severance agreement. Meyer is about to learn that there’s a lot more scrutiny at the professional level.