Fritz Pollard Alliance takes aim at the Chris Doyle hire in Jacksonville

Posted by Mike Florio on February 12, 2021, 5:17 PM EST
USA TodAY Sports

Fritz Pollard Alliance executive director Rod Graves had no complaints about the search that resulted in the hiring of coach Urban Meyer and G.M. Trent Baalke. Graves definitely has a complaint about Meyer’s decision to hire Chris Doyle as the team’s director of sports performance.

“At a time when the NFL has failed to solve its problem with racial hiring practices, it is simply unacceptable to welcome Chris Doyle into the ranks of NFL coaches,” Graves said in a statement released on Friday afternoon. “Doyle’s departure from the University of Iowa reflected a tenure riddled with poor judgment and mistreatment of Black players. His conduct should be as disqualifying for the NFL as it was for the University of Iowa. Urban Meyer’s statement, ‘I’ve known Chris for close to 20 years,’ reflects the good ol’ boy network that is precisely the reason there is such a disparity in employment opportunities for Black coaches.”

Meyer, who has had players and assistant coaches involved in off-field problems at multiple college football programs, recently defended the decision to hire Doyle, who left Iowa with a severance agreement. Meyer is about to learn that there’s a lot more scrutiny at the professional level.

16 responses to “Fritz Pollard Alliance takes aim at the Chris Doyle hire in Jacksonville

  1. Hire the person that fits best in your long range plan, race should not be a qualifier or disqualifier either way.

  2. So no one is allowed a 2nd chance unless their a minority? Has the Fritz Pollard Alliance came out against Bienemy? No? I didn’t think so…

  3. Eh, it’s just the usual suspects squawking. Nobody cares what Rod Graves says, as proven by the NFL’s actual HC hiring practices.

  5. He’s unfit. Has he apologized for his racist behavior? You are ready to make excuses for him but has he tried to make amends? Funny how someone benefits from their can say race shouldn’t matter, hypocrites.

  6. Still not sure what he did or did not do at Iowa as all the complaining and settlements were kept very quiet by both sides.

  7. @SundaySwami you are missing the point it’s not that only minorities should be given second chances it’s the fact that some coaches are getting second and third chances like Adam Gase while some minorities aren’t even sniffing a first chance. That is a problem. I came name another Steve Sarkisan who showed up to a USC event drunk and was drinking on the job and has been getting opportunity after opportunity. Sports is suppose to be a meritocracy. If you think that is what is happening in the NFL coach and front office hiring you are not paying attention. Is not about minorities getting more opportunities it’s about getting equal opportunity based on performance and experience that is not what’s happening.

  8. Judge, jury, and executioner now? I think they have a worthy argument to make here, and there is a way to go about it. But two wrongs don’t make a right – more accurately, you can’t solve injustice with a fresh injustice. Declaring someone unemployable without sufficiently-proven cause is just as bad as an “old boys club”…or worse, as it seems to be quite a bit more backwards and outmoded. We walk the edge of a knife right now…

  10. To be fair, he has denied the allegations…

    “At no time have I ever crossed the line of unethical behavior or bias based upon race. I do not make racist comments, and I don’t tolerate people who do. I am confident that a complete review of the body or work over 21 years will speak for itself.”

    Maybe he is guilty of the very general accusations. Maybe not. However, if Iowa had anything concrete I doubt they would have paid 1.1 million to a guy making 900K a year.

  13. The difficulty we should have with the hire is the lack of necessity for it. If Doyle were the most qualified for the position, he is not, even then it would be a bad hire. But the fact that that there are dozens of qualified candidates, many more qualified than Doyle, calls Meyer’s judgment into question.

  15. The stated mission of the FPA is to foster diversity and advocate for minority candidates.

    Getting into who they think *shouldn’t* be hired, especially when it involves a legal case with very few public details, seems outside the bounds.

    Perhaps more appropriate to say, “at a time when racial equity is at the forefront of league focus, we are concerned about the allegations made against Mr. Doyle and will be monitoring the situation to ensure his hiring does not result in reduction of opportunity for black players.”

    They aren’t the NFL or NFLPA, so not really their job to police conduct.

  16. Steven Richardson says: “Is not about minorities getting more opportunities it’s about getting equal opportunity based on performance and experience that is not what’s happening.”
    ———————

    And are you fighting for Saints’ Pete Carmichael to get the same opportunity and NATIONAL MEDIA exposure that’s been pushing Bieniemy? He’s been doing it a lot LONGER and just as successful, yet not a single peep from Pollard Alliance or any journalist.

    How about the Assistant Coach of the Year winners like Brian Daboll or Greg Roman? Who’s been championing their candidacy for HC? No one. And why is that?

