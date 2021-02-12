Giants waive Da’Mari Scott and Shakial Taylor

Getty Imges

The Giants have made a pair of Friday roster moves, waiving wide receiver Da'Mari Scott and cornerback Shakial Taylor.

Scott opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns. He had been with the club since the summer of 2019, when the Giants claimed him off waivers from the Bills. Scott appeared in five 2019 games, averaging 27.5 yards on four kick returns and 5.3 yards on six punt returns. He also caught two passes for 22 yards for New York.

Taylor also opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns. The Giants initially tried to waive him before the season, but he was reinstated to New York’s opt-out reserve list in late August. New York had claimed Taylor off waivers in late July.

Taylor appeared in five games for the Colts in 2019, recording a pass defensed and seven total tackles.