J.J. Watt: Texans and I have mutually agreed to part ways

Posted by Myles Simmons on February 12, 2021, 10:05 AM EST
Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans
Getty Images

J.J. Watt has been one of the faces of the Texans since he was drafted in 2011.

He’ll be playing for a different team in 2021.

Watt asked for and was granted his release from the franchise, the three-time defensive player of the year said in a video posted to social media on Friday morning.

“I have sat down with the McNair family and I have asked for my release, and we have mutually agreed to part ways at this time,” Watt said in the video. “I came here 10 years ago as a kid from Wisconsin who had never really been to Texas before. And now I can’t imagine my life without Texas in it. The way that you guys have treated me — besides draft night, I mean, you guys booed me on draft night — but every day after that, you treated me like family. And I truly feel like you’re my family. Since that day, I have tried to do everything in my power to work and earn your respect, and try and make you proud on and off the field. You guys have given me everything and more, and I can only hope that you feel like I’ve given you everything I have.”

Watt noted he met his wife in Houston and made lifelong friends with teammates. He also credited those behind the scenes in the organization and the fans in public for their support.

“The connection is special,” Watt said. “And I will never, ever take that for granted because I know how rare that is.”

Watt got through the full 2020 season healthy, recording 5.0 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, 17 quarterback hits, seven passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and an interception. Watt hasn’t reached double-digit sacks since 2018, when he recorded 16.0. But he can still be effective and should have a solid market for his services in 2021. He’ll turn 32 on March 22.

“I’m excited and looking forward to a new opportunity. And I’ve been working extremely hard,” Watt said. “But at the same time, it is always tough to move on.”

Watt leaves the Texans after 128 starts, 101.0 sacks, 172 tackles for loss, 282 quarterback hits, 25 forced fumbles, 16 fumble recoveries and a pair of pick sixes.

55 responses to “J.J. Watt: Texans and I have mutually agreed to part ways

  10. Bengals fan here really hoping he doesn’t take a discount to go play with his brother on the Steelers. Head home to Wisconsin.

  11. Oh great, another guy that will want to come play for the Bucs. Tampa Bay just needs to resign their current cast of studs.

  16. Come to Cleveland, JJ! I wanted the browns to draft you in 2011, and Ohio is kind of like Wisconsin, except we traded our cow paddies for corn rows.

    We also have a great quarterback who wants to take his team to the superbowl.

  20. J.J. Watt is one of the classiest and best players in the NFL. Period. Full Stop. The fact that the Texans are the most dysfunctional team in professional sports no doubt prompted Watt to throw in the towel and move on.

    I’d love to see him with my 49ers, but it might be best if he joined his brother in Pittsburgh and make a serious run at that championship ring.

  23. Not surprising he’s leaving that train wreck. The Bills need help on their pass rush, he would be a great fit there, but he’ll probably end up in TB with TB.

  28. I feel like he will be a Patriot next season. What a great player for the Texans and always seemed like a first class guy as well. I wish him the best.

  30. Big name, definitely on the downward slope of his career. Has had a lot of major injuries the last few years, will be interesting to see what his market is.

  31. I can see the new Watt family commercial- the fan that correctly predicts which team will acquire overrated JJ Watt will win a free Subway foot long.

  32. Either Tampa or Green Bay.Im leaning on Tampa warmer weather better for his Body.That artic weather in Green Bay can’t be Good for him with all the injuries he has had throughout the years.

  33. It would be cool to see him playing with his brothers in Pittsburgh. I’d understand if he went to Green Bay, too.

    After Watson leaves, I might change my user name. I can’t believe what is happening in Houston right now.

  35. Wow. Simms said it best on one of the shows in the last day or two. Watt is Captain America and for him to be upset with the organization and make that known is just another sure sign Houston has taken the torch from Washington and become the new most dysfunctional team in football.

  38. I’m guessing Green Bay or Pittsburgh would be the leaders in the clubhouse. Of course, then the Packers might have to spend money on a veteran… 🙂

  39. I would be stunned if he didn’t go to the Steelers to be with his brothers or to his beloved Packers as he is from Wisconsin, went to college there and grew up idolizing Reggie White. He still goes back there to workout in the offseason. He has talked about it being a dream to run out of the tunnel as a Packer.

  40. 3-2-1 Colbert on the line I’m sure . Betting money he ends up with a cap friendly deal playing with his bothers .

  42. Disappears in big games. Cant stay healthy. Big price tag. Meh. Rather have a younger fella that can do the same for way cheaper. First ballot? Nah.

  43. The NFL is quickly becoming the NBA. Along those lines, and I am not comparing Watt to LeBron, I see more and more players, given the choic, moving to teams that they feel will give them the best chance for a SB ring. I do believe he will sign with Tampa

  44. He’d be an instant fan favorite and a good fit in Green Bay, but for some reason the Packers never embrace local talent.

  46. I believe the new trend is players who are getting “long in the tooth” have all the money they will ever need but feel their careers are incomplete without a Super Bowl ring. These players want to go play for teams that at least give them a shot and we all have to admit the Texans have really no chance.

  47. Similiar to Ware in Dallas, not a surprising request. That being said, was Watt a FA? They could have got a 3rd or 4th for him, like Dallas could have got for Ware. Is he worth that amount, don’t know, but more than one team will pursue him.

  48. Even with his availability issues due to injuries, showing up on the field for just one game for our Vikings would be a massive upgrade to that sad defense.

  50. At the right price it would be nice if he came back home where he grew up and played his college ball. If not, good luck from your friends in Wisconsin.

  51. Maybe Houston will now feel justified in moving Deshaun for future picks and dumping their veteran contracts? Burn it all down and rebuild?

  52. When I think of all the talent that has passed through the Texans organization the past decade, I just shake my head. It began when Kubiak said “we don’t need Peyton Manning” and has digressed every year since. The irony is Kubiak went on to coach a super bowl champion – WITH PEYTON MANNING!

    Sad situation is South Texas!

  53. This could be the piece that puts the Vikings in the Super Bowl….hahahahahahah

    Welcome to anywhere east of the Mississippi River.

