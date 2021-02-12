Kendall Wright resurfaces with Toronto Argonauts

Getty Images

Wide receiver Kendall Wright last played in an NFL game in 2017, but he’s giving professional football another shot in Canada.

The Toronto Argonauts announced Wright’s signing on Friday.

Wright was a 2012 first-round pick by the Titans and spent five seasons with the team. He moved on to the Bears in 2017 and spent time with the Vikings and Cardinals the next season without appearing in any games.

He had 339 catches for 3,858 yards and 19 touchdowns in 82 overall NFL games.

The Argonauts also announced that they signed wide receiver Geremy Davis. He was a 2015 sixth-round pick of the Giants and caught five passes for 59 yards in 36 games for the Giants and the Chargers.

Davis and Wright join former Steelers and Raiders wideout Martavis Bryant on the Toronto roster.