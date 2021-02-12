Maurkice, Mike Pouncey retire from NFL

Getty Images

They entered the world together. They’re leaving the football world together, too.

Long-time NFL centers Maurkice and Mike Pouncey, twin brothers born on July 24, 1989, are retiring from the NFL.

Maurkice was a first-round pick of the Steelers in 2010. He’s a three-time first-team All-Pro and a nine-time Pro Bowler. The Dolphins made Mike Pouncey a first-round pick in 2011. He spent seven years in Miami and three with the Chargers, making it to the Pro Bowl four times.

Maurkice’s departure leaves a huge hole in the middle of the offensive line for the Steelers. It also could be a factor in whether quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who has indicated a desire to play for the Steelers again in 2021, actually does.