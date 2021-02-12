Panthers release Woodrow Hamilton, Natrell Jamerson

Getty Images

The Panthers dropped a couple of players from their roster ahead of the holiday weekend.

The team announced on Friday afternoon that they have released defensive lineman Woodrow Hamilton and safety Natrell Jamerson.

Hamilton played five games for the Panthers in the 2020 season. He had three tackles and a fumble recovery. He signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and played in two games for the team before moving on to stints with the Saints and Giants.

Jamerson played nine games and made three tackles for the Panthers over the last two seasons. He was a 2018 fifth-round pick of the Saints, but didn’t make the team and wound up playing 12 games while splitting the season between the Texans and Packers.