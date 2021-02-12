Ravens CB Jimmy Smith and family safe after being robbed at gunpoint

Getty Images

Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith and his family are safe after a scary situation in Los Angeles.

Smith and his family were robbed at gunpoint at a hotel after flying to the city. Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports that no one was hurt.

Smith was followed from Los Angeles International Airport by the assailant and that Smith was in touch with the team about the incident.

“We are aware of the situation involving Jimmy Smith. We have spoken with Jimmy and he and his family are safe,” the Ravens said in a statement.

Smith is signed for the 2021 season. It will be his 11th year with the team that drafted him in the first round of the 2011 draft.