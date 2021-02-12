Report: Jets hire Steve Scarnecchia as chief of staff

Getty Images

The Jets have hired Steve Scarnecchia as Robert Saleh’s chief of staff, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports. It’s a new position on the team’s staff.

Scarnecchia spent the past six seasons as the Falcons’ assistant head coach.

There, according to the Falcons’ media guide, Scarnecchia was “responsible for coordinating the Falcons meeting and practice schedules and football calendar, managing the football budget and orchestration of team and staff events as well as providing administrative assistants to the coaching and operations staff.”

Scarneccia has stayed in the background since 2010 when he was fired by the Broncos for filming a 49ers walkthrough before a game in London. The NFL fined the Broncos $50,000 and coach Josh McDaniels $50,000 for the incident.

Scarneccia had previously worked in New England’s video department from 2001-04 when the Patriots were recording opponents’ defensive coaching signals. He was with the Jets’ video team in 2007 when the SpyGate scandal came to light.

Scarnecchia, the son of former Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia, worked as the Jets’ director of multimedia and production from 2006-08.