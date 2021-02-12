Report: Seven of top 10 teams in draft will watch Trevor Lawrence throw Friday

Getty Images

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is having surgery on his left shoulder soon, so he will be holding his only pre-draft throwing session for NFL scouts, coaches, and executives on Friday.

After three years of play that have almost certainly made him the first overall pick of the 2021 draft, there would seem to be little reason for Lawrence to go through the motions and little reason for teams other than the Jaguars to be heading to South Carolina for the day. The Jaguars will be there and they will reportedly have company.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that six other teams in the top 10 of the draft will be in attendance. The Jets, Dolphins, Falcons, Eagles, Broncos, and Panthers are also set to watch Lawrence. D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Falcons coach Arthur Smith and General Manager Terry Fontenot will be representing the team.

Per Breer, one of the teams said they felt they had to be there to see Lawrence “just in case” something unexpected happens with the Jaguars. That seems unlikely, but preparing for all eventualities is part of the job.