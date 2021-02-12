Report: Steelers, Browns, Titans, Bills have shown interest in J.J. Watt

Getty Images

The Steelers are strong favorites to land J.J. Watt, according to PointsBet.

The Steelers make sense, given both of Watt’s brothers, T.J. and Derek, already play in Pittsburgh. The Steelers, though, would have to create cap space to add a third Watt.

Even though teams don’t yet know the final salary cap number for 2021, teams aren’t waiting before expressing interest in Watt.

Watt officially became a free agent at 4 p.m. ET, and according to Ed Werder of ESPN, some 12 teams have checked in with Watt’s representation. Those teams include the Steelers, Browns, Bills and Titans, according to Werder.

All make sense.

The Titans’ 19 sacks were the fewest in the NFL last season, and another ex-Texan, Jadeveon Clowney, didn’t work out as expected. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel formerly was Watt’s defensive coordinator in Houston.

The Browns could lose ﻿Olivier Vernon in free agency and have cap space.

The Bills, who reached the AFC Championship Game, could pair Watt with Jerry Hughes and likely improve on the 38 sacks they had in 2020.﻿

Other teams also have an obvious need or appear a fit for Watt, who leaves the Texans after 128 starts, 101 sacks, 172 tackles for loss, 282 quarterback hits, 25 forced fumbles and 16 fumble recoveries.

Mike Florio, Myles Simmons and I held a draft on PFT PM on Friday afternoon, proposing nine possible landing spots for Watt.