Solomon Thomas: No doubt Nick Bosa and I will be ready for season

The 49ers roster was hit by a large number of injuries during the 2019 season and the Week Two game against the Jets saw a high number of those injuries occur.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hurt his ankle and running backs Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman both went down with knee injuries. The team lost defensive lineman D.J. Jones to an ankle injury, but the biggest injuries on that side of the ball were torn ACLs suffered by defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas.

The surgeon who operated on both players said they were not “straight-forward” ACL repairs, but Thomas said that both players are confident that they’ll be ready to go at the start of the season.

“Oh, definitely, I have no doubt in my mind,” Thomas said, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “There’s no reason to have us back for OTAs. But if you wanted us back for OTAs, I believe both of us are at a place where we could get back for then. We’re athletes, we’re competitors, we want to be back as soon as possible.”

Being healthy is one part of the equation and being back to full strength is the other for players recovering from major injuries. The latter is particularly important for Thomas because the third overall pick of the 2017 draft is entering the final year of his contract.