Texans release of J.J. Watt is official

Getty Images

It is done.

The Texans’ release of J.J. Watt became official at 4 p.m. ET when his name appeared on the league’s transactions report.

Watt’s departure will be akin to Tom Brady leaving the Patriots, Emmitt Smith leaving the Cowboys, Earl Campbell leaving the Oilers and Andre Johnson leaving the Texans. Seeing Watt in another team’s jersey will take some getting used to.

Watt and the Texans announced his departure from the team earlier in the day.

Watt, who turns 32 next month, finished his 10 seasons in Houston with three Defensive Player of the Year honors, Walter Payton Man of the Year, 101 sacks and three touchdowns. The Texans undoubtedly will honor him in some way, and Watt undoubtedly will make the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day.

That will come at a later time, though, after his career ends. Watt still has some sacks to make, and, he hopes, a ring to win.