Training company for NFL prospects will host a simulated Scouting Combine

Getty Images

The NFL Scouting Combine won’t be taking place this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but one business that trains pro prospects will host a simulated Combine.

EXOS, which is training more than 130 NFL draft prospects this offseason, will host a simulated Combine on February 26 and 27 at locations in Arizona, Texas and Florida.

The simulated Combine will include all the same drills as the regular Combine. League rules do not allow team personnel to attend such an event, but the results and film will be distributed to the 32 teams.

Former Buccaneers General Manager Mark Dominik is helping to run the event.

“Having worked in the NFL for over 20 years, it’s great to see how much thought EXOS put into planning these workouts,” Dominik said in a statement. “The event is being executed safely and as close to an NFL scouting combine as possible.”

NFL prospects can still work out at Pro Days, including Trevor Lawrence today.