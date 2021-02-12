Trevor Lawrence “pretty pleased” with Pro Day, should be ready for training camp

USA TODAY Sports

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer stood right next to Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney as Trevor Lawrence went through his throws during the quarterback’s de-facto Pro Day on Friday morning.

The head coach duo was around five yards in front of Lawrence for much of the workout, making Meyer — whose Jags own the first pick in the upcoming draft — particularly hard to miss.

“Yeah, I saw him,” Lawrence said in an interview with ESPN’s Rece Davis when the workout was over. “Just waived at him real quick, obviously can’t really communicate out here. But it’s been cool to see all the teams come out.”

Lawrence put this together on Friday because he’s undergoing surgery to repair the labrum in his non-throwing shoulder. He wasn’t wearing pads and the throws were all against air. But his passes were on-target, save for some high balls in a red-zone period.

“I was pretty pleased with it,” Lawrence said. “Obviously, like anything, you have some throws that you wish you could go back and hit a little bit better. But as a whole, I think it was a good day.”

Lawrence noted the post-surgery timeline should work out for him to be fully recovered for training camp.

“Obviously I’ve got to still continue talking to the doctors and see how the rehab goes, but I think I can throw in six-to-eight weeks after the surgery. And then looking at a four-to-five-month full clearance,” Lawrence said. “But obviously, I’ll be able to do stuff before then. But just glad it’s non-throwing shoulder, so shouldn’t be too bad. Just got to rehab really hard and work hard to get back. But I’m just excited to get that fixed and start that road to getting healthy.”

It would be a major upset if the Jaguars picked someone else at No. 1 overall in a couple months, so Lawrence likely didn’t need to hold a Pro Day at all. But he said he wanted to do the pre-draft process “the right way.”

“Just to show I’m no different than anybody else,” Lawrence said. “So just having to adjust and showing I’m able to adjust and adapt and still willing to come out here and throw and give teams a chance to see me — that was important to me and important to my team, to make sure we made that happen. And, obviously, it wasn’t necessarily the ideal situation and circumstances. But I think we did a great job of just kind of maneuvering and navigating through all that.”