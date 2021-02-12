Trevor Lawrence throwing because “he loves ball and he has nothing to hide”

Getty Images

Trevor Lawrence will get a last chance to throw for NFL teams before the draft when he goes through a workout at Clemson on Friday.

Some have wondered why Lawrence is going through the motions since he’s been the presumptive No. 1 pick in the draft for several years. Former NFL quarterback and Lawrence’s quarterback tutor Jordan Palmer gave an explanation of that decision to Albert Breer of SI.com.

“Reason he wants to throw is he loves ball and he has nothing to hide,” Palmer said. “They want me to throw, I’ll throw. Yeah, I’ll throw for everybody. Sounds great. For him, he could sit there and say, I’m not doing it and here’s why. And you gotta understand where I’m coming from too, my brother [Carson] was the surefire No. 1 pick, no doubt, he played in the Senior Bowl and threw at the combine, because, Give me a ball. I’d love to compete. I have nothing to hide. I love throwing. Trevor’s the same kind of guy. He loves to compete, has nothing to hide, confident as they come and loves doing it. It’s really simple for him. It wasn’t really even a discussion.”

Palmer will run the workout and Lawrence is expected to throw 50 passes. Clemson wideout Cornell Powell is set to catch passes along with former Jets wideout Charone Peake and former 49ers practice squadder Chris Finke.