Urban Meyer: Darrell Bevell had the best interview; Brett Favre endorsed him, too

Getty Images

The Jaguars are expected to select Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft. The team even sent out video footage on social media of head coach Urban Meyer, offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, and passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer boarding a private plane to attend Lawrence’s throwing session on Friday — taking advantage of the enthusiasm surrounding the selection.

Because Meyer isn’t calling plays, offensive coordinator was one of the most important for the head coach’s first NFL staff. During his Thursday press conference, Meyer gave a couple reasons for why he felt like Bevell is the right man for the job.

He didn’t know Bevell personally, but got to know him during the process. And Bevell received an endorsement from a Hall of Fame quarterback.

“The amount of people we interviewed was as many as I’ve really ever done,” Meyer said. “His interview was by far the best. His ability to adapt to my vision of the offense, which is a little different than maybe he’s done in the past, the flexibility and not rigidness, that was very important to me because we do have the first pick in the draft and there is a vision that I have about the style of offense. I’m certainly not going to call plays — that’s his responsibility. But I have a real clear vision of what I want the offense to look like.

“And by the way, Brett Favre — I called I don’t know, 10 people about Darrell — and Brett Favre, who I’ve known for quite some time, when he made a comment [saying], ‘That’s as good a coach as he’s ever been around, and by the way I had my best year with him in Minnesota.’ And he said, ‘Hire the guy.’ Brett Favre, the respect I think we all have for him, I listened closely.”

Bevell helped coach Favre in Green Bay from 2000-2005, first as the assistant quarterbacks coach and then the full-time quarterbacks coach. He was then Favre’s offensive coordinator from 2009-2010 with the Vikings.

Bevell also has developing Russell Wilson on his resume, having been the Seahawks’ OC from 2011-2017. Whatever Meyer’s vision for the offense is — presumably with Lawrence behind center — Bevell will have a lot of responsibility for getting it right.