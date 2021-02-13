Jessica Pegula, daughter of Bills’ owners, advances to Australian Open quarterfinals

Getty Images

Jessica Pegula, the daughter of Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula, has advanced to the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Pegula defeated Kristina Mladenovic 6-2, 6-1 to advance to the quarterfinals. This is the furthest the 26-year-old Pegula has ever advanced in a Grand Slam tournament.

Although Pegula is not involved in the family business, she said this week that she is a big enough football fan that she altered her practice schedule in Australia to watch the Super Bowl. She was rooting for the Buccaneers because her fiancé is friends with Rob Gronkowski.

Pegula faces Donna Vekić in the quarterfinals.