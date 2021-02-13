Lions QB coach Mark Brunell: I can identify with Jared Goff

Getty Images

New Lions quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell believes his own playing career may show Jared Goff how a fresh start can help him.

Goff does not officially become a Lion until the start of the league year, when Detroit will ship Matthew Stafford to the Rams in exchange for Goff, a 2021 third-round pick, a 2022 first-round pick and a 2023 first-round pick. But Brunell is already thinking about how his own career, which included a trade from Green Bay to Jacksonville, then another trade to Washington and two late stops with the Saints and Jets, can be a model for Goff.

“But where I think this will really hit home for these guys is that listen, I’ve been traded, I’ve been cut, I’ve been benched, I’ve been booed, I’ve been told, ‘you’re just not what we want,’ I’ve been kicked to the curb. I’ve gone through just about anything an NFL quarterback can go through,” Brunell told the Lions’ website. “So sure, I can identify with Jared Goff, or whoever is our starter, but I can also identify with the kid who’s just new to the building, who’s young and nobody really expects to even make a team. I’ve been that guy, too. I think players can respect that. I hope they can at least.”

This will be Brunell’s first season as a coach, but what he lacks in coaching experience, he makes up for in playing experience — experience that he thinks is directly relevant to Goff.