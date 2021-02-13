Mets invite Tim Tebow to spring training

Getty Images

Some have wondered whether Urban Meyer’s arrival in the NFL could prompt a return by Tim Tebow to pro football. Instead, the 33-year-old former quarterback is still pursuing his baseball dreams.

The New York Mets have announced the Tebow has been invited to spring training.

Tebow spent 2020 in the Arizona Fall League. In 2019, he batted .163 for Syracuse of the AAA International League.

There may not be great baseball reasons for continuing the flirtation with Tebow, but there are very good business reasons. He attracts interest. He moves merchandise. And if he ever makes it to the MLB roster, he’ll sell tickets.

Tebow, to his credit, isn’t giving up on his desire to play baseball. Even though he surely knows that his persona has enhanced an opportunity that his raw talent alone would be hard to justify, he continuously tries to get the absolute most out of the skills he has been given. It’s hard not to respect that level of effort and desire.