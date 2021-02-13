NFL fines Antoine Winfield for taunting Tyreek Hill

Getty Images

Buccaneers defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. taunted Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill by sticking two fingers in his face late in Super Bowl LV, mocking the peace sign that Hill often gives to players (including Winfield during the regular season) who can’t catch him. That gesture will cost Winfield some money.

The NFL fined Winfield $7,815, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Winfield likely won’t mind, as Winfield indicated after the game that getting in Hill’s face as revenge for their regular season meeting was one of his goals for the Super Bowl.

“The taunting, man, it’s something I just had to do,” Winfield said. “When we played them earlier, Hill went off on us. He back-flipped in front of my face and gave me the peace sign. So it was only right that I gave him the peace sign right back to him. It felt amazing to do that. I’m not even gonna lie.”

Sounds like to Winfield, that feeling is worth more than $7,815.