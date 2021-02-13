Tom Brady is “back to work”

USA TODAY Sports

As of Tuesday, Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones told PFT Live that Tom Brady had not yet begun rallying teammates to begin preparing for the 2021 season. As of Saturday, Brady officially is back.

“Back to work” was the message from @TB12 on Twitter, the official account of Brady’s exercise, nutrition, pliability, etc. business. The tweet includes the hashtag #EyesOn8.

The photo attached to the tweet shows Brady with a brace or a wrap on his left knee. He reportedly will have surgery on the knee at some point this offseason.

At some point this offseason, he’ll surely reconvene the on-field workouts with receivers, tight ends, and running backs.

Brady, to no surprise, is as determined as ever. And it looks like he still has the same attitude that he had years ago, when asked to identify his favorite Super Bowl win. “The next one,” he said then, and he’d likely say now. And after the next one.