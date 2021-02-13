Trevor Lawrence reportedly faces 5-6 month recovery after upcoming shoulder surgery

USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, widely presumed to be the first overall pick in the draft, threw for scouts on Friday because he needs surgery on the shoulder with which he doesn’t throw.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Lawrence will undergo the procedure, and that Lawrence then faces a 5-6 month recovery.

Rapoport adds that Lawrence “should be fine by training camp,” but that conflicts with the projected timeline. If it takes a full six months, that’s August 16. And that means Lawrence won’t be fine before training camp opens.

There’s no reason to think Lawrence won’t be fine before the start of his rookie season, but there’s still a chance (albeit incredibly slim) that there will be an infection or complications or some other circumstance that limits Lawrence in some way. The Jaguars and/or any team thinking about trading up to the No. 1 overall pick in the draft surely will be paying very close attention to the process in the coming weeks.