Jessica Pegula, daughter of Bills owners, wins again in Australian Open

Getty Images

Kim and Terry Pegula watched their NFL team reach the AFC Championship Game, where the Bills lost to the Chiefs. The Pegulas now are watching their daughter, Jessica, make a similar run that they hope lasts even longer.

Jessica Pegula upset No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in the fourth round of the Australian Open, winning 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

It was Pegula’s first victory over a top-10 opponent, earning the American her first trip to the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament.

Pegula, 26, is ranked 61st in the world.

Her four victories in the tournament include wins over two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka and 2011 U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur.

Pegula plays the winner of the match that followed hers between No. 22 Jennifer Brady of the United States vs. No. 28 Donna Vekic of Croatia.