Johnny Manziel after first game action since 2019: Win or lose, we booze

Getty Images

The “Days Since the last Johnny Manziel post” sign at PFT was about to turn to 15. We will have to reset it to zero.

On Saturday, Manziel played his first game since 2019 when he was with the Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football. He debuted in the Fan Controlled Football (FCF) league.

Manziel’s highlight came on his first snap, a 38-yard scramble that brought back memories of his Heisman Trophy days at Texas A&M.

Manziel went 1-for-5 for 11 yards but ran for 67 and a touchdown on eight carries as his Zappers lost to the Beasts 48-44.

“The product will keep getting better as the weeks go on,’’ Manziel said, via USA Today. “Good start even with the loss. You know, win or lose we booze on the Zappers.”

Manziel, 28, won the Heisman in 2012, was a first-round pick of the Browns in 2014 and last played in the NFL in 2015. He had a short stint in the CFL before his brief appearance in the AAF.

Manziel said last summer his playing career was “in the past, probably.”

That was before the FCF, a seven-on-seven league played on a 50-by-35-yard field with 10-yard end zones, called Manziel for what turned into a win-win between the start-up league and the still popular quarterback. Manziel is the top draw for the FCF, which has Marshawn Lynch, Richard Sherman and Austin Ekeler as investors.

“Feels like I’m super washed up, but still had a blast,” Manziel said. “That was the most fun I’ve had in a while.”

Manziel’s best football days are behind him, and he even noted that a few years ago he would have scored on the initial scramble that saw him dragged down inside the 5-yard line.

“You see me get caught from behind, too?” Manziel said. “Times have changed. We’re definitely in 2021.”

Manziel repeated how much fun he had, which is something he hasn’t lost.