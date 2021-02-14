Marcus Mariota mentioned as a possible Patriot

Getty Images

The Raiders may trade backup quarterback Marcus Mariota, and New England has been mentioned as a possible destination.

Mike Reiss of ESPN sees the Patriots as a potential trading partner for the Raiders, noting that Mariota’s $10.6 million salary would easily fit under the Patriots’ cap, and the Patriots may be willing to give up a late-round pick to acquire him.

The idea isn’t necessarily that Mariota would be the Patriots’ first choice as a starting quarterback, but that they could add him as well as another quarterback. Reiss refers to Mariota as a “Plan B,” with former Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who may be available from the 49ers, as Plan A.

The Raiders are currently projected to be about $19 million over the salary cap for 2021, so it seems safe to say they won’t be keeping both Mariota’s $11.4 million cap number and Derek Carr‘s $22.1 million cap number on their books.