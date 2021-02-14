Report: Packers have shown interest in J.J. Watt

Getty Images

Ed Werder of ESPN reported Friday that “approximately a dozen teams” already had shown interest in J.J. Watt only a few hours after his release from the Texans became official.

Werder named the Steelers, Browns, Bills and Titans.

Add the Packers to that list.

Bill Huber of SI.com reports that Green Bay has expressed interest in signing Watt, now a free agent.

The Packers make sense, though they, like a lot of teams, would have to work to make it work financially.

The team has restructured the contract of All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, creating $8.3 million of cap space, but the Packers still need more moves even to get under whatever the final salary cap number ends up being.

Watt, who turns 32 next month, wants to play for a contender. The Packers are that, having made it to the NFC Championship Game the past two seasons and with MVP Aaron Rodgers at quarterback.

Watt grew up in Pewaukee, Wisconsin, which is 133 miles from Green Bay, and played at the University of Wisconsin. He rooted for the Packers as a kid.

Watt leaves the Texans after 128 starts, 101 sacks, 172 tackles for loss, 282 quarterback hits, 25 forced fumbles and 16 fumble recoveries in 10 seasons. He is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur praised Watt before their meeting in 2020, calling him “one of the premier players in the league.”