Report: Packers have shown interest in J.J. Watt

Posted by Charean Williams on February 14, 2021, 3:08 PM EST
Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans
Getty Images

Ed Werder of ESPN reported Friday that “approximately a dozen teams” already had shown interest in J.J. Watt only a few hours after his release from the Texans became official.

Werder named the Steelers, Browns, Bills and Titans.

Add the Packers to that list.

Bill Huber of SI.com reports that Green Bay has expressed interest in signing Watt, now a free agent.

The Packers make sense, though they, like a lot of teams, would have to work to make it work financially.

The team has restructured the contract of All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, creating $8.3 million of cap space, but the Packers still need more moves even to get under whatever the final salary cap number ends up being.

Watt, who turns 32 next month, wants to play for a contender. The Packers are that, having made it to the NFC Championship Game the past two seasons and with MVP Aaron Rodgers at quarterback.

Watt grew up in Pewaukee, Wisconsin, which is 133 miles from Green Bay, and played at the University of Wisconsin. He rooted for the Packers as a kid.

Watt leaves the Texans after 128 starts, 101 sacks, 172 tackles for loss, 282 quarterback hits, 25 forced fumbles and 16 fumble recoveries in 10 seasons. He is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur praised Watt before their meeting in 2020, calling him “one of the premier players in the league.”

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Report: Packers have shown interest in J.J. Watt

  1. Yes, please sign him. Then, we can watch the Packers once again overpay for a defender who’s going to end up on injured reserve by week 6.

  2. I would love to see a fine, upstanding Wisconsin boy like J.J. Watt in a gorgeous Packer’s uniform.
    On the surface it’s a win/win, but then reality sets in.

    Green Bay still has considerable work to do on this Covid ravaged salary cap and big holes to fill.
    They definitely have needs along their defensive line, that’s a given, but they need a player capable of doing the heavy lifting.
    Watt’s injury history still has to be viewed as a little bit of a roll of the dice.
    CB, ILB, an additional RB, and the ever elusive WR round out some of the other varying needs on this team.
    LT will also be a position of note until David Bakhtiari comes back from his knee injury.
    Though that situation will probably be resolved with player already on the roster.

    J.J. would be a very nice and disruptive accessory piece on a defense that’s somewhat set.
    He’ll definitely benefit some team with more disposable cash than GB can realistically offer.
    I’d be somewhat surprised if this is the move they’re planning to make.
    But one can dream about what ifs…….

  3. J.J. is a Wisconsin boy, and I’m sure he’d love to come home and help bring another Lombardi trophy with him. Offensive line is probably more critical at this point. Rodgers had absolutely no time to set his feet.

  4. The Packers have terrible cap issues so I don’t see how they can make this work. Besides JJ is looking for a championship and Green Bay doesn’t make sense

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.