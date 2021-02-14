Report: Steelers hire Grady Brown as secondary coach

Getty Images

Pittsburgh has found a new secondary coach, plucking him from the college ranks.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the Steelers have hired Grady Brown for the position. Brown had just accepted a job as the University of Houston’s cornerbacks coach on Feb. 8, but has decided to make the jump to the NFL.

Brown previously served as an intern for the Seahawks and Chiefs through the NFL’s diversity coaching fellowship.

He was most recently the defensive coordinator at McNeese State, but has worked with several college programs in his coaching career.

Brown replaces Tom Bradley, whose contract was not renewed following the 2020 season.