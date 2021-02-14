Terrell Owens still won’t go to the Hall of Fame

Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens hasn’t been to the Hall of Fame, and he still has no intention of going.

“This past weekend was a further indication of why I wouldn’t go,” Owens told Bob Glauber of Newsday. “No disrespect to anybody that got in, but I just don’t understand the process. Calvin Johnson got in [on the first ballot]. This has nothing to do with Calvin himself. The guy was a beast. But there’s no justification when you have [receivers Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne] that have done equal or greater things.”

Johnson’s election on the first ballot remains confusing, given that he spent only nine seasons in the NFL and never played for a team that won a playoff game. He’s 32nd on the all-time receiving yardage list, well behind Wayne and Holt.

Yes, Johnson was dominant in his day. He holds the single-season receiving yardage record, with 1,964. And he achieved that distinction in 2012, with a Lions team that won four games and lost 12.

Owens, who made it to Canton on the third try but should have made it on the first, boycotted the ceremony, holding his own event at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga.

  1. I would take Calvin Johnson as my WR over Torry Holt, Reggie Wayne, and TO. TO knows Calvin was better than him, and he’s unnecessarily taking shots at him, making about him in true TO fashion. Who was Calvin’s QB? Who was Torry’s and Reggie’s QB? What about TOs? The Lions made two all time greats retire early, Calvin deserved to get in 1st ballot, and he did. It’s too bad TO gets press for these statements, I thought he’d fade into oblivion by now, but the media likes to keep making him relevant. Congrats, Calvin!

  3. What about Cliff Branch? Sorry T.O, But theres a long list of accomplished players but Megatron wasn’t just accomplished but just a freak of nature of an athlete and was able to put it all together. How many super athletes and speedsters try and make it at WR but just can’t catch the dang ball. Megatron could do it all with that freakish athletic ability. No knock on the others waiting but, Calvin Johnson was special, had he ben on GB or another better run franchise he would have astronomical numbers and success.

  4. Terrell has more stats and did it on winning teams. Johnson can’t say that. Terrell didn’t get on the first ballot because people are part of the process. People can be petty and vindictive.

  5. Being in the Hall of Fame should be about dominance not longevity. Megatron was dominant and a clear HOFer when he was playing. Much better than Holt or Wayne imho, who were good receivers who benefited from being in excellent passing offences.

  6. It’s been said many times that a boat owner’s two favorite days were the day they bought the boat, and the day they sold it. I think the same could be said for the teams that employed Owens. Just more misery than reward. As far as the HOF votings goes, I don’t know of anyone who agrees 100% with the way it’s done. That’s why I have my own HOF. When the kids ask me if a guy was a HOFer, I tell them yes or no, regardless of whether or not they’re actually in the HOF. I figure I know a lot more about pro football than whoever does the voting. I’d say a lot of us probably do.

  7. Calvin was the 2nd most dominant WR in history only behind Randy Moss. Im talking pure dominance, not talent. Rice is still the best WR to ever play the game hands down.

  8. I guess I’d be shocked if I heard the HOF people actually invited Owens to come. I don’t think they’re down on their hands and knees begging for his presence. In fact, I’d say they’re relieved that he hasn’t stopped by. He’s not the most pleasant human being. It’s been said many times that a boat owner’s two favorite days were the day they bought the boat, and the day they sold it. I think the same could be said for the teams that employed Owens. Just more misery than reward. As far as the HOF votings goes, I don’t know of anyone who agrees 100% with the way it’s done. That’s why I have my own HOF. When the kids ask me if a guy was a HOFer, I tell them yes or no, regardless of whether or not they’re actually in the HOF. I figure I know a lot more about pro football than whoever does the voting. I’d say a lot of us probably do.

  9. I’m hoping to get into the NFL Hall of Fame on my first try. To make sure I do, I’m going to do a bit of research & make sure it’s not closed, the COVID-19 Pandemic is over and I have the entrance fee. Like Owens, if I can’t get in on my first try, I will be pissed.

  10. Michael Mullins says:
    February 14, 2021 at 6:11 pm
    Calvin was the 2nd most dominant WR in history only behind Randy Moss. Im talking pure dominance, not talent. Rice is still the best WR to ever play the game hands down.
    **************
    This makes no sense.
    If Moss is the most dominant WR in history, which I agree, then Rice can’t possibly be the best WR to ever play the game hands down.
    Not only does it not make sense, it’s dumb.

  11. He’s bang on a bout Megatron. He had 4 elite years and 3 good years. Lots of guys have done more than that and had to wait years and still haven’t gotten in.

  13. Owens was better and better for longer. Johnson was a freak and could’ve done more. He getting in 1st ballot and Owens not, mainly because Owens is a jerk, is not very fair. It’s like how Curt Schilling is not in Hall but lesser pitchers are. Schilling a huge jerk also, but I would take him over almost anyone in Gm7 WS.

  14. This makes no sense.
    If Moss is the most dominant WR in history, which I agree, then Rice can’t possibly be the best WR to ever play the game hands down.
    Not only does it not make sense, it’s dumb.

    Um what? There is a large difference between being dominant and being the best of all time.

  18. Remember, the expression “addition by subtraction” was made famous because of him. He was a very talented, productive player. He was selfish. He destroyed 4 NFL lockerrooms with his selfishness, pitted one group of players vs another group. There is a reason why 4 good teams trying to get over the top got rid of him and felt they improved themselves. Being a great player is more than being talented and productive, you have to be a good teammate, make the team better. If you’re a bad teammate and destroy the lockerroom, then you make everyone worse. That was T.O. BTW: No one cares that you’re not going to the HOF ceremony.

  19. TO did quite a bit with several not so great QBs. He lasted a long time and definitely deserves to be in HOF. Johnson was only great a few years and decent a few others. Not first ballot. Should have had to wait like Branch, Wayne, Holt and others.

  20. I hate the ‘wait their turn’ crowd. If a guy deserves to be in then let him in. This mess is the HOF and voters letting too many good players in from popular franchises.

    It should be like instant replay. Only obvious folks come in.

