$10 million salary may get Jamison Crowder cut by the Jets

Getty Images

Jamison Crowder was the Jets’ leading receiver last season, but that doesn’t guarantee his job is safe.

Crowder is owed a $10 million base salary for 2021, and Rich Cimini of ESPN writes that Crowder’s non-guaranteed salary makes him vulnerable to getting cut.

Although Crowder’s 59 catches for 699 yards and six touchdowns were all team highs last season, the Jets will obviously want their offense to look a lot better this year than it looked last year. A complete revamp of the offense may include sending Crowder packing.

The Jets are near the top of the league in available cap space, so they don’t have to cut Crowder, but if they don’t think his level of production in this year’s offense is going to merit his eight-figure salary, he could be on the way out.