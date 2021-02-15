$10 million salary may get Jamison Crowder cut by the Jets

February 15, 2021
Jamison Crowder was the Jets’ leading receiver last season, but that doesn’t guarantee his job is safe.

Crowder is owed a $10 million base salary for 2021, and Rich Cimini of ESPN writes that Crowder’s non-guaranteed salary makes him vulnerable to getting cut.

Although Crowder’s 59 catches for 699 yards and six touchdowns were all team highs last season, the Jets will obviously want their offense to look a lot better this year than it looked last year. A complete revamp of the offense may include sending Crowder packing.

The Jets are near the top of the league in available cap space, so they don’t have to cut Crowder, but if they don’t think his level of production in this year’s offense is going to merit his eight-figure salary, he could be on the way out.

  2. This is just another case of the Jets being the Jets. You have a great cap situation, comparatively. You have one true playmaker, Crowder, under contract for a reasonable number. I understand they are in rebuild mode, but why throw away your only consistent contributor? Make very little sense…

  3. This is only the beginning, A lot of cuts coming this year. Salary cap reduction will really make it an interesting off-season.

  4. something tells me that 59 catches for 700 yards will turn into 85 catches and 1000 yards with an actual nfl team.and what do the jets tell their remaining fans about cutting their best offensive player?

  5. When we’re not willing to pay our top offensivePlayer $10 millionWhat kind of message does that send to anyone who is a free agent you have to be kidding me how freaking cheap are we going to be

  9. Just speculation on Rich’s part. I think it would be a huge mistake, and I think they will retain him, perhaps work out a new deal with an extension that is more cap friendly if needed. He’s a good dude and a heckuva good player, something we don’t have in abundance.

  10. Is Jamison gets cut by the Jets, the Lions should move to get him immediately. They need major help at the WR position.

  12. They only cut him if they are tanking for a draft pick this year, but Saleh does not seem that type of a coach.

  13. Why would you overpay someone so badly with one of the years needing this kind of a payout?? They are so dumb.

  14. Crowder’s never going to get 1K+ yards, but he’s good at scoring tds…very expensive #2 or 3 WR forced to play as a #1. It’d be best for him to get cut and get playing time somewhere else, anywhere else

  15. He missed 4 games due to injury and was on pace for about 1000 yards in this offense. I don’t see how he’s not worth 10 mil in a new offense

  18. You don’t get rid of good players, you collect good players. Especially when you don’t have any cap restrictions. Crowder will stay a Jet.

  19. Maybe they wanna cut him because they wanna get a bigger name receiver or the have their eyes on a few good players that’s gonna cost them

