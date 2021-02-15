Adam “Pacman” Jones arrested, charged with misdemeanor assault

Getty Images

Former NFL cornerback Adam Jones has run into more legal trouble.

WCPO reports that court documents show that Jones was arrested early on Monday morning in Hamilton County, Ohio. He is accused of punching and kicking another person in the head until they were unconscious.

He is charged with misdemeanor assault and will appear in front of a judge on Monday.

Jones retired in 2019 after wrapping up his NFL career with the Broncos in 2018. He was arrested at an Indiana casino earlier that year and had many other off-field incidents that resulted in legal problems over the course of his career. The most notable was his involvement in a shooting outside a Las Vegas strip club in 2007 that led to a no contest plea on disorderly conduct charges and a civil judgment that called for Jones to pay more than $11 million to victims of the shooting.