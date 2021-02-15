Cardinals hire Kelly Jones for newly created position as chief people officer

Getty Images

The Cardinals created a position called chief people officer and announced they have hired Kelly Jones to fill the job.

Jones, who begins March 1, reports directly to owner Michael Bidwill. He will oversee human resources functions throughout the organization and lead all programs and initiatives involving workplace diversity, equity and inclusion.

Jones also will act as a liaison for the team within the community on a variety of civic initiatives.

“Kelly is a key addition to our senior leadership team with extensive experience in this critical area and an outstanding record of achievement,” Bidwill said in a statement. “He possesses unique perspective on the people aspects of our business and how they contribute to the organization’s overall strategy, mission and vision. The specific principles of diversity, equity and inclusion certainly align with our mission and core values.”

Jones arrives from Aramark Corporation, where he has worked since 2014. Jones most recently was senior vice president, human resources and diversity. He previously worked in similar roles with Lockheed Martin and Wyeth Pharmaceuticals.