Chiefs LBs coach Matt House turns down college job to stay with Kansas City

Getty Images

The Chiefs came close to realizing their “Run it back” slogan for 2020, reaching Super Bowl LV.

Though they lost, they’re set up to return many of their key contributors for another run at a championship in 2021. That will apparently include one of their defensive assistants.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports linebackers coach Matt House turned down an offer to become the University of Tennessee’s defensive coordinator to stay with Kansas City. Tennessee hired former UCF head coach Josh Heupel to take over its program in late January.

House has been the Chiefs’ LBs coach since 2019. He was previously in the SEC as Kentucky’s defensive coordinator/inside linebackers coach. He also spent time at FIU and Pitt, as well as the Rams when Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo was the organization’s head coach.