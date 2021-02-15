Five-year-old girl injured in Britt Reid crash emerges from coma

GoFundMe.com

Eleven days after a car crash involving Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid that seriously injured a five-year-old girl, she has emerged from a coma.

Via Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports, that’s the latest update posted by the girl’s aunt on a GoFundMe.com page that has raised nearly $500,000 for Ariel Young’s medical expenses.

“Ariel is awake,” her aunt said.

Reid, who is under investigation for DUI, initially was placed on administrative by the team. His contract has since expired, and he’s currently not employed by the Chiefs.

The crash occurred at approximately 9:00 p.m. local time on the Thursday before the Super Bowl, not far from the team’s facility.