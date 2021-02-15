Former NFL wideout Vincent Jackson found dead at 38

Former Chargers and Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead in a Brandon, Florida hotel room on Monday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Jackson died and that it is investigating the cause of death. Jackson was 38 years old and a release from the Sheriff’s Office said no signs of trauma were found.

Jackson was a 2005 second-round pick by the Chargers and spent seven seasons in San Diego. He made two Pro Bowls  and caught 272 passes for 4,754 yards and 37 touchdowns during his time with the team, which included a lengthy contract dispute that kept him out of the first 10 games of the 2010 season.

Jackson signed a five-year deal with the Buccaneers in 2012 and made the Pro Bowl in his first season with his new club. He had 268 catches for 4,326 yards and 20 touchdowns in 63 games for Tampa before finishing the 2016 season on injured reserve. He officially announced his retirement in 2018.

Our condolences go out to Jackson’s family, friends, and loved ones on their loss.

18 responses to “Former NFL wideout Vincent Jackson found dead at 38

  3. There is something really fishy about a millionaire dying in an extended stay hotel less than 30 minutes from his mansion . That being said , my thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones .

  4. Sad. He was great in the local community. Big supporter of our military and law enforcement. He also took Mike Evans under his wing and taught him how to stop being a punk and start acting like a man.

    RIP.

  7. This dude was a beast, I think if he had found himself on some better teams for passing he would have had an even more stellar career. Wish his family well during this time.

  8. He was a great football player but an even better man. He did so much for the community in Tampa, especially for the military families. Truly heartbreaking.

  9. RIP Jackson was a talented WR. Total freak size, a insane threat in his peak. The holdout had to do with the fact he should have been UFA under the CBA his contract occurred under but the new one allowed for another year for the team. Same thing happened with Logan Mankins.

  12. I’m absolutely heartbroken. Not only was a great community ambassador during his time with the Bucs, he was a great ambassador AFTER he left the Bucs. He still did outreach with the military and the community.

    Rest in Peace, VJ.

  13. Very sad case. It’s being reported that he had been living at the extended stay hotel since January 11th, and a missing persons case was opened on him, and the cops spoke with him at that hotel the day before he was found dead.. Very strange circumstances..RIP

  14. unfortunately sounds like he was going through rough times, mental illness possible but just guessing by whats being reported. RIP

  16. A great receiver — and an even better human being. He was always a champion for members of the military and particularly for guys who were going through tough times after difficult tours of duty. Tragedy no one could be there for him during his apparently rough period. Thanks Vincent for your outstanding play and for your contributions to the community.

  17. I played against him in college. It’s crazy. I remember us game planning for him bc he was a freak. We were on punt return and I remember thinking if they run a fake and I have to tackle this guy I’m done.

  18. The guy was AMAZING ! However, he checks in on January 11th and his “loving family” reports him missing A MONTH later only to quickly be found by the sheriffs office that had given him an Honorary member to their sheriffs office and he’s fine. Then 3 days later he’s gone. Where the family in all of this.

