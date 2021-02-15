Former NFL wideout Vincent Jackson found dead at 38

Getty Images

Former Chargers and Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead in a Brandon, Florida hotel room on Monday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Jackson died and that it is investigating the cause of death. Jackson was 38 years old and a release from the Sheriff’s Office said no signs of trauma were found.

Jackson was a 2005 second-round pick by the Chargers and spent seven seasons in San Diego. He made two Pro Bowls and caught 272 passes for 4,754 yards and 37 touchdowns during his time with the team, which included a lengthy contract dispute that kept him out of the first 10 games of the 2010 season.

Jackson signed a five-year deal with the Buccaneers in 2012 and made the Pro Bowl in his first season with his new club. He had 268 catches for 4,326 yards and 20 touchdowns in 63 games for Tampa before finishing the 2016 season on injured reserve. He officially announced his retirement in 2018.

Our condolences go out to Jackson’s family, friends, and loved ones on their loss.