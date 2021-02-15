Jaguars announce additions of Tom Gamble, Ryan Stamper to personnel department

Getty Images

The Jaguars officially announced a couple of additions to their personnel department on Monday.

One of those announcements was confirmation of previous word that longtime personnel executive Tom Gamble would be joining the team. He has the title of senior personnel executive while Ryan Stamper has been hired as the director of player assessment.

“Tom and Ryan are key additions to the personnel department,” Jaguars General Manager Trent Baalke said in a statement. “Tom brings 30 years of NFL experience in player personnel, and, given our extensive history together, his counsel, expertise, and wealth of relationships in the business will help us in every aspect of player acquisition and retention. As a native of Jacksonville, Ryan knows this area, and his track record of working with young men and preparing them for life on and off the field is impressive and well documented. He will play an important role in helping us bridge the gap between player acquisition, player development and player retention.”

Gamble worked as the assistant G.M. of the Montreal Alouettes in 2020 and spent the previous three seasons working at the University of Michigan as a senior advisor to head coach Jim Harbaugh. He worked two stints with Baalke and Harbaugh with the 49ers and has also worked for the Eagles, Colts, Jets, Panthers, and Colts.

Stamper played linebacker for Florida when Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer coached at the school and spent the last nine seasons working for Ohio State. Meyer was the head coach in Columbus for much of that time.