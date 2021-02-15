Matthew Stafford: I had a good relationship with Matt Patricia

Posted by Myles Simmons on February 15, 2021, 8:44 AM EST
NFL: NOV 18 Panthers at Lions
Getty Images

Matthew Stafford is technically still a Lion for another month, as the trade that will send him to the Rams won’t be official until the start of the new league year in March.

But when Stafford asked Detroit to trade him, he reportedly was willing to go anywhere but New England. Stafford didn’t confirm that report in an interview with Mitch Albom of the Detroit Free Press. But part of the speculation for why he wouldn’t want to join the Patriots was the presence of his former head coach, Matt Patricia.

Since the Lions fired him in November, Patricia has re-joined New England to assist the coaching staff in a variety of roles. But when addressing the coach, Stafford told Albom speculation regarding his partnership with Patricia was overblown.

“He and I had a good relationship, no matter what anybody wants to say,” Stafford said. “I could go into his office and talk to him, he could get me on the phone whenever he needed to. I think we both grew in that relationship. I have a lot of respect for him and who he is, as a football coach and an unbelievable mind.”

Regardless, Stafford is headed to Los Angeles where he’s expected to help make the Rams an immediate Super Bowl contender.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Matthew Stafford: I had a good relationship with Matt Patricia

  2. It was obvious that they butted heads but good on him for taking the high road. Patricia is a lousy head coach.

  3. So, the only team he wouldn’t play for was New England – debunked.
    He wouldn’t play in New England – debunked.

    The next incorrect assumption is that players won’t play in New England. Why would they? For money!
    Players coming from New England get huge deals. Three years in a row, NE has got the most compensatory picks, which is indicative of how much money free agents signed for. A lot of lower drafted or undrafted players got rich.
    Dion Lewis, Malcolm Butler, Trent Brown, Trey Flowers, Kyle Van Noy, Logan Ryan. Jamie Collins hit it big twice, and Nate Solder left to the biggest LT contract at the time. Belichick coaching pays decent dividends during the free agent frenzy.

  4. Let’s pump the breaks on this guy suddenly leading a SB contender.

    He could start by maybe winning one big game in his career.

  5. We all know that Kelly Stafford runs the show in the Stafford household.

    Kelly wanted out of Detroit and guess what? They are now in Los Angeles.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.