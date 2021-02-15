Patriots are expected to add Bo Hardegree to coaching staff

Getty Images

One of Adam Gase’s assistant coaches with the Dolphins and Jets is expected to join Bill Belichick’s staff with the Patriots.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Patriots are expected to hire Bo Hardegree.

There’s no word on what title Hardegree would have, but the Patriots did see quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch depart for the head coaching job at the University of Arizona.

Hardegree held that job with the Dolphins from 2016-2018 and served as an offensive assistant under Gase with the Jets the last two seasons. He was also an assistant with the Bears in 2015 and the Broncos in 2014 when Gase was on the staff of each of those teams.