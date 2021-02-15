Report: Ronald Jones will have pin removed from pinky on Tuesday

Getty Images

When Ronald Jones fractured his left pinky late in December, he had a pin inserted into it so that he’d be available for the Buccaneers’ postseason run.

While he also had to battle through a quad injury, Jones was able to play in three of Tampa Bay’s four games, ultimately winning Super Bowl LV. Now that the season is over, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports Jones will have the pin taken out on Tuesday.

Jones rushed for 139 yards on 35 carries in the postseason.

Leonard Fournette took over as the starter and rushed for 300 yards with three touchdowns and caught 18 passes for 148 yards with a TD in four postseason games.