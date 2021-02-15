Shaquem Griffin hopes to remain with Seahawks

Getty Images

Linebacker Shaquem Griffin was briefly off the Seahawks roster in 2020 when he was waived coming out of the summer, but he signed to the practice squad and was back on the active roster on a permanent basis in October.

Griffin had nine tackles and a sack while playing mostly on special teams in what might have been his final tour with the team. Getting waived means that Griffin is set for restricted free agency this offseason and he said recently that he doesn’t know if he’s in the team’s plans for 2021.

“We’ll see how it goes. Time will tell,” Griffin said, via Joe Fann of NBCSportsNorthwest.com. “Hopefully I can be there supporting my guys and fighting with my guys.”

Whether Griffin stays or goes, the 2021 season could mark a major change. Griffin’s brother Shaquill is set for unrestricted free agency and the brothers could wind up on different teams after also playing together at UCF.