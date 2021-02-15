Six weeks later, Zach Ertz’s future in Philadelphia remains unclear

Getty Images

After the regular season ended, Eagles tight end Zach Ertz acknowledged that he doesn’t know whether he will remain in Philadelphia. Six weeks later, that hasn’t changed.

A slew of recent reports that Ertz could be traded aren’t really anything new, as Ertz himself knew that was the case at the end of the season.

The Eagles are currently projected to be over the 2021 salary cap and need to shed salary, so it wouldn’t make much sense for them to bring back Ertz, who is due an $8.25 million base salary in 2021 and is coming off a season in which he had a career-low 335 receiving yards.

The only question is whether the Eagles would be able to find a trading partner for Ertz. For the same reasons that the Eagles no longer want to be on the hook for that $8.25 million salary, they may have a hard time finding a trade partner as well.