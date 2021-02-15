Unprecedented Hall of Fame weekend will kick off with Cowboys-Steelers

Getty Images

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced last June 25 that it was postponing the 2020 enshrinement weekend. They pushed everything to 2021.

That creates an unprecedented enshrinement weekend for this summer.

The Hall of Fame Game between the Cowboys and Steelers will kick off enshrinement weekend on Thursday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m., after the NFL canceled all of the preseason in 2020.

It marks the start of a big weekend for both the Steelers and the Cowboys.

The Steelers will have Troy Polamalu, Bill Cowher and Donnie Shell inducted as members of the 2020 class on Saturday, Aug. 7, with Class of 2021 members Alan Faneca and Bill Nunn enshrined a day later.

Jimmy Johnson and Cliff Harris are going into the Hall of Fame for the Cowboys in the Class of 2020, with Drew Pearson getting inducted the following day as part of the Class of 2021.

The Aug. 7 ceremony will enshrine 20, including the Centennial Class of 2020 of Harold Carmichael, Jimbo Covert, Bobby Dillon, Harris, Winston Hill, Alex Karras, Shell, Duke Slater, Mac Speedie and Ed Sprinkle. The Class of 2020 also includes five modern-era players — Steve Atwater, Isaac Bruce, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James and Polamalu — two coaches — Cowher and Johnson — and three contributors — Steve Sabol, Paul Tagliabue and George Young — in addition to the 10 seniors.

The Class of 2021, announced the day before Super Bowl LV, includes Tom Flores, Calvin Johnson, John Lynch, Peyton Manning and Charles Woodson in addition to Faneca, Nunn and Pearson. Those eight will participate in the Aug. 8 ceremony.

Tickets for the weekend’s events are on sale at the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s official site.