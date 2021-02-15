Washington names Chris Polian director of pro personnel

Getty Images

Washington has added another to its revamped front office.

The Football Team announced the hiring of Chris Polian as director of pro personnel on Monday morning. Polian was most recently the Jaguars’ director of pro personnel from 2013-2019.

The son of Hall of Famer Bill Polian, Chris Polian worked alongside his father with the Colts from 1998-2011. The younger Polian worked his way up the personnel ladder to replace his father as Indianapolis’ General Manager, serving in the role from 2009-2011.

The pair also worked together in Carolina from 1995-1997.

Chris Polian replaces Eric Stokes’ role in Washington, as Stokes was recently promoted to senior director of player personnel.

Late last month, Washington named Marty Hurney executive vice president of football/player personnel and Martin Mayhew as General Manager.