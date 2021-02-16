Cardinals promote Adrian Wilson to vice president of pro scouting

Getty Images

The Cardinals announced a handful of promotions in their personnel department on Tuesday, including a change of title for former safety Adrian Wilson.

Wilson, who is in the team’s Ring of Honor, has been bumped up to vice president of pro scouting. Wilson played for the Cardinals from 2001-2013 and joined the scouting department in 2015. He spent the last two seasons as the director of college scouting.

The Cardinals also promoted Quentin Harris from director of player personnel to vice president of player personnel. He has worked for the team since 2008.

Dru Grigson will move up to the director of player personnel role. Andrew Caskin will be a pro scout after serving as a scouting assistant the last two years and Matt Caracciolo has been promoted to vice president of football operations and facilities.