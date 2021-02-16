Cards WR coach Shawn Jefferson not bothering Larry Fitzgerald about 2021 decision

Getty Images

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said earlier this month that he didn’t have a timeline in place to make a decision about playing another season and his potential position coach won’t be pushing for one.

Shawn Jefferson was hired in January after the team and David Raih parted ways. He told reporters on Tuesday that he’s heard from Fitzgerald since getting the job, but that there was no discussion of the wideout’s plans and he won’t be raising the question in any future conversation.

“He texted me and said, ‘Hey coach, looking forward to meeting with you, talking with you.’ That was the extent of our conversation so I have no insight on what he’s going to do, where he’s leaning, anything like that,” Jefferson said, via Kevin Zimmerman of ArizonaSports.com. “I thought it was very classy of him, he called and congratulated me. He said he’ll find time to talk whenever he has time. This is the offseason period and I try not to bother guys during this time. As we all know, this kid is the ultimate professional and I’m just looking forward to talking with him.”

Fitzgerald had 54 catches for 409 yards and a touchdown in 13 games during his 17th season with the Cardinals. One would think the team would like to have some idea about No. 18 before the start of the league year next month.