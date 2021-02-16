DeAndre Hopkins recruits J.J. Watt on social media

Getty Images

DeAndre Hopkins arrived in Houston two seasons after J.J. Watt, who then played one more season than the receiver did in Space City. But Watt now is a free agent, and Hopkins wants the defensive end as a teammate again.

Hopkins, whom the Texans traded to the Cardinals last offseason, posted a photo on Instagram of Watt hugging him during their time with the Texans, and wrote, “Let’s finish what we started…”

That prompted JuJu Smith-Schuster, who also is a free agent, to reply, “come play with your brothers lol”

Watt’s brothers, Derek and T.J., play with the Steelers.

The Texans won four division titles from 2015-19 with Hopkins and Watt but never got past the divisional round of the postseason.

A report earlier Tuesday indicates Watt is “seriously considering” the Browns. The Steelers, Titans, Bills and Packers also reportedly are other teams that have interest.

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson confirmed Tuesday his team has had contact with Watt.