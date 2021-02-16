Dolphins signing Jason Sanders to five-year, $22 million extension

Getty Images

Not that it was ever in question, but the Dolphins are keeping kicker Jason Sanders around for a while.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Miami is signing Sanders to a five-year, $22 million contract extension to tie him to the club through 2026. The deal reportedly includes $10 million in guarantees.

Sanders just completed his third season out of New Mexico, making him one of the first members of the 2018 draft class to receive an extension. Miami selected him with the 229th overall pick in the seventh round.

Sanders was one of the most accurate kickers in 2020, missing only three of his 39 attempts. He hit 12-of-14 attempts from 40-49 yards and 8-of-9 kicks from at least 50 yards. He nailed all 36 of his extra points and sent 70.3 percent of his kickoffs for touchbacks.

Overall, he’s sent 86.5 percent of his field goals and 98 percent of his era points through the uprights.